Mollie Pettinger – February 8, 1930 – November 16, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2021 | Comments 0
Mollie L. Pettinger, affectionately known as Blondie, passed away on November 16, 2021 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at the age of 91. Mollie was born on February 8, 1930 in La Junta, Colorado to Albert Vernon and Molly (Lorenz) Jones.
Blondie was known for her spirited personality and infectious smile. She commonly stated, “I’m old as dirt and crazier than hell!” Blondie was an avid fisherwoman, hunter, and loved camping and boating. In her later years she enjoyed Bingo and hitting the casinos.
Blondie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Cedric) Billings of Arvada, Colorado; sons, Marvin (Chris) Pettinger of Northglenn, Colorado and Mike Pettinger of Bailey, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Sharon Pettinger of Rifle, Colorado; brothers, Jerry (Sheila) Jones and George Jones; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Pettinger; children, Gene, Lawrence Jr., Clarence Edward, and Sharon Pettinger; siblings, Albert, Ron, and Thelma.
Per Blondie’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: