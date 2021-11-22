Melanie Carol Evans – March 6, 1968 – November 19, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2021 | Comments 0
Melanie Carol Evans, 53, resident of Owasso, Oklahoma passed away November 19, 2021. Melanie was born on March 6, 1968, to George and Billie Woodward. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Melanie was preceded in passing by her parents, George Clayton Woodward and Billie Jane Woodward (Anderson), and her brother, Jay Woodward.
Melanie is survived by her husband, James Christopher Evans; daughter, Abigail Evans; daughter, Amber Evans; son, Skyler Evans; grandchildren, Aidan, Parker, Mason, Rory, and Billie; siblings, Lee Woodward and his wife, Karen; April Woodward, Terry Woodward and his wife, Angela, Kim Woodward and numerous other family members and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held in Lamar, Colorado Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Lamar Christian Church.
Celebration of Life Service will be 12:30 PM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness @ www.komen.org
