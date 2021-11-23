Linda Huff – October 2, 1944 – November 20, 2021
A private family graveside service for longtime Holly, Colorado resident, Linda Huff will be held at the Holly Cemetery with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. A public memorial service for Linda will be held in April 2022.
Per the family’s request there will be no visitation.
Linda was born on October 2, 1944 at Lamar, Colorado to Edwin and Lela Mae (Scobee) Weisenhorn and passed away on November 20, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Mason Huff, her parents Edwin and Lela Weisenhorn and nephews Jeffrey Weisenhorn and Jason Weisenhorn.
Linda is survived by her daughter Julie Huff of Denver, CO; brother Leslie (Jan) Weisenhorn of Holly, CO; sister Brenda (Gene) Howe of Buyers, CO nephew Oggie (Kelli) Weisenhorn, niece Kristin Howe of Byers, CO and great nieces and nephews that she thought of as grandchildren Christopher, Conner, Cade, Caylee, Shiann and McKenzie. She is also survived by numerous other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Ambulance Service and/or Heart Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
