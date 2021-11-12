Linda Fletcher – January 9, 1949 – November 9, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 12, 2021 | Comments 0
A Graveside Funeral Service for Linda Fletcher will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Linda Jean (Kemple) Fletcher was born on January 9, 1949, in Pueblo, Colorado to James P. and Betty June (Hocking) Kemple. She passed away at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado on November 9, 2021, at the age of 72.
Linda grew up east of Pueblo on the St. Charles Mesa and graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1967. She attended SCSC, which is now known as CSU Pueblo, graduating with a Bachelor’s in education and a Master’s Degree. Linda was united in marriage to Robert L. Fletcher on July 17, 1974. In 1971, Linda began teaching first grade at Shanner Elementary School in Holly, Colorado. She taught various classes in her 30-year teaching career before retiring in 2000. Linda enjoyed woodworking and crafts. She loved going on trail rides, and dogs and horses. In her younger days, Linda was an active 4-H member and attended Grace Community Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Holly, Birthday Club, and volunteered as an EMT.
Linda is survived by her husband, Bob Fletcher of Holly, Colorado; sister, Patricia (Kemple) Rhodes of Lakewood, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
