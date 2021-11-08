Jason Weisenhorn – December 17, 1970 – November 1, 2021/Update: Services are postponed for a future date to be determined.
A celebration of life for longtime Holly, Colorado resident, Jason Weisenhorn will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at the Holly Cemetery.
Per the family’s request there will be no visitation.
Jason was born on December 17, 1970 at Aurora, Colorado to Leslie D. and Janice E. (Boles) Weisenhorn and passed away on November 1, 2021 at his home in Holly, Colorado following a brief illness at the age of 50.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Mildred Boles and Ed and Lela Weisenhorn.
Jason is survived by his parents Les and Janice Weisenhorn of Holly, CO; children ShiAnn Weisenhorn and Kinzie Weisenhorn both of Holly, CO and MacKenna Parker half-sister of ShiAnn and Kinzie; beloved soulmate Brenda Reichman of the family home in Holly, CO, brother Oggie (Kelli) Weisenhorn of Holly, CO and half-sister Sherri (Chris) Barns of Texas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Chris (Karina) Weisenhorn, Connor and Cade Weisenhorn and Caylee Weisenhorn, as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ShiAnn and Kinzie Weisenhorn Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
