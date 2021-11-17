Gilbert Lee Sprout, D.D.S. – August 15, 1939 – November 13, 2021
A service of celebration for longtime Lamar resident and dentist, Gilbert L. “Gib” Sprout will be held at the Lamar First Baptist Church on November 29, 2021 at 10:00AM with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Gib will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM.
“Gib” was born on August 15, 1939 at Lamar, Colorado to George W. and Miriam “Sis” R. (Gilbert) Sprout and passed away at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on November 13, 2021 at the age of 82.
Gib is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Sherry of the family home in Lamar. His children; Jeffrey (Beverly) Sprout, D.D.S. of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Christopher Sprout, D.D.S. of Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Cole Sprout currently at the University of Stanford and Avery Sprout currently at Auburn University. He is also survived by his brother James P. “Jim” (Sonya) Sprout of Ft. Collins, CO; niece Rachel Sprout and cousin Ray (Dianna) Gilbert of Lamar, Co as well as other relative and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or High Plains Fellowship Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements for Gib are under the direction of the Peacock Family. Services for Gib will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
For online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
