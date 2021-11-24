Elmina Lois Gardner – August 25, 1944
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Elmina Lois Gardner will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Elmina was born on August 25, 1944 in Lamar, Colorado to Gilbert and Reva (Hurd) McCorkle and went to be with the lord at the age of 77.
Welcoming her home was her parents, Gilbert and Reva McCorkle; daughter Karen Compton and infant granddaughter Kamrey Compton; infant grandson Zachary; grandsons Brandon and Dakota and her brother Stanley McCorkle.
Elmina is survived by her children Marla Abling and Aubree Abling both of the family home in Lamar, CO; grandchildren Schuyler (April) Batdorf of Greeley, CO, Samantha (Mike) Newman and Ashley (Mike) Hernandez all of Lamar, CO, Katelyn (Damon) McGeary of Springfield, CO and Chelsea Thurner of Golden, CO; great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly Semara, Ethan, Kyler, Jaylen, Harlowe, Korbin, Cordel, Emery, Jolie, Avery and Jace. She is also survived by her brother Rick (Kathy) McCorkle of Lamar, CO; niece Kayla (Robert) Perkins, nephew Brice McCorkle; Sons in law Don Compton and Robbie Batdorf; Aunt Lois Black as well as numerous cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
