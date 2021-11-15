DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT-NWS Pueblo – November 11, 2021
Drought Conditions Deepen across South Central and Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
Warm and generally dry weather experienced from the late summer through mid fall has allowed for drought conditions to develop and deepen across south central and southeast Colorado.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor (issued Thursday, November 11th, 2021) continues to indicate extreme drought (D3) conditions across extreme south central Baca County, with most of the rest of Baca County remaining in severe drought (D2) conditions. Severe drought (D2) conditions have also developed across extreme southeastern Las Animas County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are indicated across eastern portions of Las Animas County, northwestern portions of Baca County and southern portions of Bent and Prowers Counties. Moderate drought (D1) conditions are also indicated across extreme western Kiowa County, and extreme northeastern Otero County into extreme northwestern Bent County.
Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are indicated across northwestern through southeastern Las Animas County, most of the rest of Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties, as well as extreme northern portions of Kiowa County.
Extreme southwestern Otero County, most of central into eastern Kiowa County and extreme northeastern Prowers County are still indicated as drought free on the November 11th issuance of the US Drought Monitor.
AGRICULTURAL:
Warm and generally dry weather through the late summer and into the fall has continued to dry out soils, with CPC soil moisture data indicating both top soil and sub soil moisture drying across southeast Colorado. The latest short term (1 week and 1 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI), as well as longer term EEDI data (2 month and 3 month) indicates very dry conditions across the southeast plains.
Data from the November 8th, 2021 USDA Colorado Crop Progress Report indicated 33 percent of topsoil moisture and 33 percent of subsoil moisture was rated at very short, with another 32 percent of topsoil moisture and 32 percent of subsoil moisture rated at short across the state. This compares to 28 percent of topsoil moisture and 29 percent of subsoil moisture rated at very short, with another 38 percent of topsoil moisture and 31 percent of subsoil moisture rated at short during the previous week.
Dry weather did allow for harvest to continue, with several crops almost complete for the week ending November 7th, 2021, according to the report.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated October statewide mountain precipitation was 101 percent of median, as compared to 52 percent of median in October of 2020. This brings the statewide new water year precipitation total to date to 101 percent of median overall, compared to 52 percent of median overall at the start of last year’s water year.
In the Arkansas basin, October precipitation was 59 percent of median overall, as compared to 87 percent of median in October of 2020. This brings the Arkansas basin new water year precipitation total to date to 59 percent of median, compared to 87 percent at the start of last year’s water year.
In the Rio Grande basin, October precipitation was 108 percent of median overall, as compared to 83 percent of median in October of 2020. This brings the Rio Grande basin new water year precipitation total to date to 108 percent of median, compared to 83 percent of median at the start of last year’s water year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 74 percent of median overall at the end of October, as compared to 84 percent of median storage at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of October came in at 95 percent of median overall, as compared to the 94 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of October came in at 100 percent of median overall, as compared to the 90 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of October was 55.0 degrees. This is 2.2 degrees above normal and makes October of 2021 tied as the 27th warmest on record in Pueblo. Pueblo recorded 0.14 inches of precipitation and no snow through the month of October, which is 0.62 inches below normal and 1.9 inches below normal, respectively. The 0.14 inches of precipitation makes October of 2021 tied as the 24th driest October on record, and remains well behind the driest October of 1931, when no precipitation fell in Pueblo.
PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
The outlook for the rest of November, December and January continues to indicate better chances for above normal temperatures and equal chances of above, below and near normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado.
