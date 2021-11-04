Don’t Get Taken for a Ride – Research Your Used Car Purchase
Russ Baldwin | Nov 04, 2021 | Comments 0
(COLORADO) – Finding a used car has become increasingly challenging and with more people looking for a good price online, criminals are finding opportunities to take advantage of innocent people in need on websites like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist.
Within a 60-day period, two separate Colorado drivers have come in to register their newly purchased vehicles from Texas only to discover that they were stolen and then sold online. The drivers lost thousands of dollars and the vehicles went back to their rightful owners in Texas.
Case Summaries:
August 2021 – A member of the community arrived for a VIN Inspection at our Greeley office in order to obtain Colorado registration for a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup they just paid $26,000 cash for in Texas. The vehicle was advertised for sale in a Spanish language Facebook Marketplace ad. It turns out the truck was recently stolen from a private party in Houston, and the buyer was out $26,000.
October 2021 – A second citizen came to the Greeley office for a VIN Inspection in order to obtain Colorado registration for a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup they just paid $28,000 cash for in Texas. The vehicle was advertised for sale in a Spanish language Craigslist ad. It turns out the truck was recently stolen from a dealer in Texas, and this poor person is out $28,000.
The Colorado State Patrol urges used car shoppers to slow down and research a vehicle before they make a purchase. If you are shopping for a used vehicle, follow these recommendations to protect yourself:
Check for altered VIN
NHTSA VIN Decoder will assist in verifying if there are any outstanding issues with the vehicle as well as verify if the vehicle has been stolen or not.
Make sure the vehicle of interest does not have current liens or other red flag issues. National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) can assist in this process.
Look for missing Mylar stickers and manufacturer labels on the door
Check to make sure there have been no alternations to the vehicle
Verify the vehicle’s history through CARFAX.
When buying a car, Kelly Blue Book can assist buyers in the true value of the vehicle of interest. If you’re going to make a purchase, suggest the meetup location be a police station.
With so many online marketplaces available, thieves have more ways to scam unsuspecting buyers. Take extra caution when making large purchases and protect yourself by asking the seller to run a VIN Inspection prior to your purchase.
