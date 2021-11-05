Debra Choat – June 14, 1954 – November 3, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 05, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Granada resident, Debra Choat will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Granada United Methodist Church officiating.
Per Debra’s request cremation will take place.
Debra was born on June 14, 1954 at Lamar, Colorado to Ambler and Marilee (Murray) Morrow and passed away on November 3, 2021 at the UC Health in Highlands Ranch, Colorado at the age of 67.
She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Marilyn Morrow, sister Connie Cook, brother-in-law Bob Cook and nephew Darrell Cook.
Debra is survived by her husband Chris Choat of the family home in Granada, CO; children Trevor (Mendi) Choat of Lamar, CO and Rebecca (Ty) Harmon of Granada; grandchildren Chelsea Chavira, Alexandra Tate, Tallie Harmon, Abbie Campbell, Emmie Harmon and Riley Harmon and great-grandchildren Sophia Melgosa, Alec Morales and Talon Kincade. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Morrow of IN as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Debra Choat Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: