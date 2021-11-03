Crespin Wins Return to Mayor for Lamar
Voters in Lamar returned a yes vote for incumbent mayor, Kirk Crespin. The vote was 1,141 in favor versus 594 for those voting for his challenger, Nick Lopez. Crespin will remain in office for a new, two-year term.
There was a three-candidate race for two seats on the Lamar City Council for Ward III representation. Incumbents Rafael Rodriguez and Joe Gonzales, along with challenger Mike Bellomy entered their names in the November election. Voters had the option of selecting two of those three candidates for a four-year term and a two-year term on the council. Depending on who received the most votes, either Rafael Rodriguez or Mike Bellomy would have been the councilperson serving a four-year term. Joe Gonzales would serve a two-year term as he was appointed to his seat on the council. The voters selected Bellomy and Gonzales to serve on the council with the votes going 222 for Rodriguez, 237 for Gonzales and 261 for Mike Bellomy.
Two councilpersons, Oscar Riley from Ward II and Manuel Tamez from Ward I were running unopposed for four-year terms.
Voters in the Prowers County Hospital District voted against/in favor of modifying the term of office on the Prowers Medical Center Board of Directors. The vote was 2,312 to 830 against the modification which would broaden their terms from two consecutive four-year terms to three consecutive terms. These are unofficial results.
