CPW Accepting Applications for Shooting Range Grants through February 1
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2021 | Comments 0
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications for shooting range construction and improvements through the Shooting Range Grant Development Program. The program is the largest of its kind in the nation and has supported dozens of shooting range improvement projects across Colorado.
An estimated $600,000 will be available in the 2022 grant cycle, although that amount could increase based on available funding. Archery ranges are also eligible for grant funding. Applications are due in to CPW by February 1, 2022.
Jim Guthrie, coordinator of the Shooting Range Grant Program, notes that grants have helped develop new ranges, improved safety and upgraded facilities at existing ranges. “Many ranges have told us that their membership and usage dramatically improved as a direct result of program investments. That helps grow the sport by bringing in new participants as well as retaining existing ones.”
Some examples of range improvements over just the last few years include taller berms and backstops, better lighting and electrical connections, ADA access, new firing lines and covers, development of entirely new ranges and additional recreational shooting opportunities.
Program funds can cover up to 75% of eligible project costs.
“Public access commensurate with funding support is an important consideration,” said Guthrie. “We also look for range access for youth and hunter education programs, but the vast majority of the public and club ranges we have worked with have been more than happy to provide that, if they do not do so already.”
Information and further details on CPW’s Shooting Range Development Grant Program is available on CPW’s website.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Recreation
About the Author: