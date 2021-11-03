COVID-19 Prowers County Public Health and Environment – November 3, 2021
Colorado is now 5th in the nation for rate of COVID-19 infections! Southeast Colorado has very high case rates which would have put us in Stay at Home at this time last year! Colorado hospitals are hitting capacity which limits care for those who have non-COVID 19 related injuries or illness. 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Get tested if you think you have COVID-19 as the Monoclonal Antibody therapies are VERY effective at reducing the need for hospitalization! They are offered locally and your healthcare provider can coordinate this treatment for you.
The seven-day Test Positivity rate is 14.03% which is up from 7.71% last week. There have been 61 cases in the past seven days of which six have been vaccinated and 129 cases in Prowers County over the past fourteen days of which 14 had received vaccinations.
The cumulative number of cases is at 1,738, compared to 1,677 this time last week and hospitalizations are up one from last week for a total of 119.
MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT
The following medical conditions or other factors may place adults and pediatric patients (age 12-17 years and weighing at least 40 kg) at higher risk for progression to severe COVID-19:
- Older age (≥65 years of age).
- Obesity or being overweight (adults with BMI >25 kg/m, or if age 12-17, have BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts).
- Pregnancy.
- Chronic kidney disease.
- Diabetes.
- Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment.
- Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension.
- Chronic lung diseases (for example, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate-to-severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension).
- Sickle cell disease.
- Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy) or other conditions that confer medical complexity (for example, genetic or metabolic syndromes and severe congenital anomalies).
- Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19).
Monoclonal antibody treatments are not indicated for use on those who are hospitalized, on oxygen for COVID-19 treatment, or require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19.
- IVERMECTIN is NOT indicated for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. It is a medication used to treat parasite infections. DO NOT TAKE THIS MEDICATION, especially the versions meant for livestock as it reduces the availability of the medication for use in livestock and can cause significant damage, and even death!
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
Tuesday 11/09/2021 from 9:00AM-11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM and Friday 11/12/2021 from 2:00PM-4:00PM.
- As of 11/01/2021, 50.7% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 50.1% last week.
- Pfizer has been approved for Emergency Use Authorization in those ages 5-11! This remains our best tool to stop this pandemic! Call us or your child’s healthcare provider for further information at 336-8721.
