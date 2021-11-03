Area Election Results, Not Official at this Time

City of Lamar  Ballot Issue 2A

Shall the City of Lamar taxes be increased by $450,000 annually by imposing an additional sales tax of 5% on the sale of retail marijuana and medical marijuana?

Yes 989

No 808

City of Lamar  Ballot Issue 2B

Shall the establishment and operation of medical and retail marijuana and products be permitted in the City of Lamar, subject to the requirements of the regulations and ordinances and codes to be adopted by the council of the City of Lamar, with this contingent on the approval of Ballot Issue 2A.

Yes  975

No  811 

City of Lamar—Mayor (2-year term)

Kirk Crespin  1,141

Nick Lopez 594

Councilman, Ward I-(4-year term)

Manuel Tamez…not opposed

Councilman, Ward 2 (4-year term)

Oscar Riley…not opposed

Councilman, Ward 3  (a 4-year and a 2-year term)

Vote for 2

Rafael Rodriguez 222

Joe Gonzales 237

Mike Bellomy 261 

Prowers County Hospital District Ballot Question 7A:

Shall the current term limits for the Prowers County Hospital District’s directors be modified from two consecutive 4-year terms to three consecutive 4-year terms

Yes 830

No 2,312 

Granada School District Director:

District A:  (4-year term)

Elizabeth Hainer 125

Kevin Rink 67

District C:  (4-year term)

Pete Hernandez 76

Andria Riddle 119

District E:  (4-year term)

Caleb DuVall

Holly School District RE-3

Director at Large

(3-year term)  vote for 3

David Crossland 152

Tanya Rushton 136

Matthew Miller 37

Adam Cathcart 45

Roy Len Darnell 112

Bradley Simon 176 *

Jesse Frey 259 *

Dustin Heck 249 *

Wiley School District, Director at Large

(4-year term)  vote for 4

Jenna Davis 177 *

Stacey Stewart 77

Raul Pineda 97

Joseph Wagner 97

Brad Lubbers 154 *

Lisa Schlotterhausen 84

Tandy Bitner 136

Joshua Weimer 161 *

Neil Mauch 185 *

