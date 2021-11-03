Area Election Results, Not Official at this Time
Russ Baldwin | Nov 02, 2021 | Comments 0
City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2A
Shall the City of Lamar taxes be increased by $450,000 annually by imposing an additional sales tax of 5% on the sale of retail marijuana and medical marijuana?
Yes 989
No 808
City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2B
Shall the establishment and operation of medical and retail marijuana and products be permitted in the City of Lamar, subject to the requirements of the regulations and ordinances and codes to be adopted by the council of the City of Lamar, with this contingent on the approval of Ballot Issue 2A.
Yes 975
No 811
City of Lamar—Mayor (2-year term)
Kirk Crespin 1,141
Nick Lopez 594
Councilman, Ward I-(4-year term)
Manuel Tamez…not opposed
Councilman, Ward 2 (4-year term)
Oscar Riley…not opposed
Councilman, Ward 3 (a 4-year and a 2-year term)
Vote for 2
Rafael Rodriguez 222
Joe Gonzales 237
Mike Bellomy 261
Prowers County Hospital District Ballot Question 7A:
Shall the current term limits for the Prowers County Hospital District’s directors be modified from two consecutive 4-year terms to three consecutive 4-year terms
Yes 830
No 2,312
Granada School District Director:
District A: (4-year term)
Elizabeth Hainer 125
Kevin Rink 67
District C: (4-year term)
Pete Hernandez 76
Andria Riddle 119
District E: (4-year term)
Caleb DuVall
Holly School District RE-3
Director at Large
(3-year term) vote for 3
David Crossland 152
Tanya Rushton 136
Matthew Miller 37
Adam Cathcart 45
Roy Len Darnell 112
Bradley Simon 176 *
Jesse Frey 259 *
Dustin Heck 249 *
Wiley School District, Director at Large
(4-year term) vote for 4
Jenna Davis 177 *
Stacey Stewart 77
Raul Pineda 97
Joseph Wagner 97
Brad Lubbers 154 *
Lisa Schlotterhausen 84
Tandy Bitner 136
Joshua Weimer 161 *
Neil Mauch 185 *
