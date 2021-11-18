Annual LHS DECA Chapter Coat Drive
Russ Baldwin | Nov 18, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colorado, November 17, 2021) The Lamar High School DECA Chapter coat drive is underway. Donations can be taken to Washington Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Alta Vista Charter School, and Lamar High School. The goal is to have all goods donated by December 2, 2021, in order for coats, hats and gloves to be distributed as soon as possible.
The goal of the coat drive is to ensure all youth in our community are warm this winter. Gently used or new coats, hats, and gloves will be accepted. This year the coat drive has changed as we are specifically gathering coats for youth who have been designated as having a need. Forms were sent out to all of the elementary schools to see what size coats are needed. This change was made in order to best meet the needs of the community. Community members can access the list of sizes and the quantity needed by going to our Facebook page, Lamar High School DECA, or by going to https://sites.google.com/
LHS DECA appreciates the contributions to children in our community. For more information on the coat drive contact Jenna Randle at jenna.randle@lamarschools.org or (719) 336 – 3488
