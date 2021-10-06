Election Information and Timeline
If you have moved and didn’t update your voter registration you could be inactive at this time. Inactive voters will not automatically get a ballot in the mail for this election. Please call the County Clerk’s Office for election information regarding your voting status or go on line to: www.govotecolorado.gov for more information.
What will be on this November 2, 2021, Coordinated Election’s Mail Ballot?
- State of Colorado: Ballot Measures:
- City of Lamar: Candidates for Mayor-At Large, Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, and Ballot Issue 2A and Ballot Question 2B
- Wiley School District RE-13JT Director Candidates: School Board Directors-At Large
- Granada School District RE-1 Director Candidates: Districts A, C, and E,
- Holly School District RE-3 Director Candidates: School Board Directors-At Large
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2021 COORDINATED ELECTION:
- October 11 – 15, 2021: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors.
- October 25, 2021, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- October 25, 2021, Monday – November 2, 2021, Tuesday: Voters can register to vote, obtain a replacement ballot or drop off their mail in ballots in person at the Prowers County Clerk’s Office 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department: will be open on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
- November 2, 2021: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- Return mail ballots, with appropriate postage or hand deliver to: Prowers County Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
- Post mark dates do not count if ballots are received after November 2, 2021.
You can reach the Prowers County Clerk’s Election Department by email at: election@prowerscounty.net, jcoen@prowerscounty.net, danmonson@prowerscounty.net, or call at 719-336-8011
Jana Coen
Prowers Clerk and Recorder
