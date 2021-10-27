COVID-19 Update for October 27, 2021 from PCPHE
Russ Baldwin | Oct 27, 2021 | Comments 0
Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment reported the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the county, as of October 26th, have increased to 1,677 from the previous week of 1,553 and hospitalizations are up to 118, an increase of two in the same time period.
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 7.71% (goal is <5%). This is down from 11.36% last week. There have been 68 new cases in the past seven days and 123 in the past two weeks. As of 10/25/2021, 50.1% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 49.4% last week.
- There are quarantines of PK-12 school students in the county as well as several schools have elected to go to remote learning for staff illness, many quarantined students and one class is in outbreak status.
Please ask your school about weekly serial testing as the state is offering programs that can help eliminate quarantines in most cases if students opt-in to be tested regularly. Other ways to avoid quarantine include wearing masks and vaccination. People who have had a proctored positive test do not have to quarantine again for 90 days.
- PCPHE is NOT texting people to get vaccinated. We are investigating the source of these texts. Disregard these texts if you receive them. We are absolutely giving vaccines to those who want them but will never send texts.
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- This week we are offering ALL 3 vaccine types along with flu shots on Thursday 10/27/2021 from 9:00-11:00AM and 1:00-4:00PM
You should get a booster dose if you:
- Are 65 years old or older.
- Live in a long-term care facility.
- Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19.
- Are 18 to 64 years old and at high risk because of where you live or work. For example, if you live in a college dorm with lots of other students or you work at a grocery store where you are in contact with many people every day, you may be considered high risk.
- You received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for your initial dose.
- If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- We anticipate vaccine being available for children ages 5-11 in early November.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- Call 719-336-8721 with questions.
