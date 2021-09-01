Test Positivity Rate in Prowers County Climbs as of August 30th Report
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Although there are no Covid outbreaks in Prowers County, the health department reported an increase in the Test Positivity Rate from last week, up now at 9.58% (goal is <5%). This is up from 5.79% from last week. There have been 28 cases in the past seven days and 45 cases reported in the past 14 days.
- From a recent press release: (Aug. 30, 2021): The State Board of Health has approved emergency rules requiring vaccination for staff in licensed healthcare settings. The Board met today to consider a request from Governor Polis to implement rules requiring licensed healthcare facilities to mandate their personnel — including employees, direct contractors, and support staff– who interact with individuals seeking medical care to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
At this time, approximately 30% of the healthcare workforce remain unvaccinated. With the rise in the delta variant and increased stress on the healthcare system, ensuring that all workers in licensed healthcare facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the most at-risk Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic. The vaccine requirement is limited to only those health care facilities that are listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(1). The department does not have authority over individual health care practitioners or staff, nor does it oversee other settings where patients seek medical care including primary care offices and urgent care locations.
The Board of Health will convene again in October to consider the rule in a regular session. Additionally, the state of Colorado is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employees working in state-run 24/7 health care facilities and interacting with vulnerable patients. The state has also implemented a policy requiring all state employees to verify their vaccination status by September 20 or submit to twice-weekly testing. The Department of Public Health, Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services have announced that agency staff members that interact with vulnerable populations and those living in congregate living settings will be required to get vaccinated.
As of 08/30/2021, 45.6% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 45.2% last week. Goal is 70+%.
FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule.
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- Call 336-8721 for the most updated schedule or check the FB page. We are preparing to administer 3rd doses to our long-term care residents and staff. We appreciate your flexibility.
- Booster doses for the general public will be available on or after September 20th
- Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval and is no longer under Emergency Use Authorization
If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: