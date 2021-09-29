Prowers County Public Health and Environment Covid Update as of September 29, 2021
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 9.22% (goal is <5%). This is up from 8.47% from last week. There have been 32 cases in the past seven days of which two had been vaccinated and 30 were not. There have been sixty-one cases in the past fourteen days. The cumulative number of cases is 1,480, hospitalizations are up by five at 108 and deaths are at 27, up two since last week. All hospitalizations and deaths have been in the unvaccinated population.
If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- This week we are offering ALL 3 vaccine types Thursday, 9/30/21 from 9:00-11:00AM and 2:00-4:00PM
- Ask about our incentive program when you come in!
- People who received the Moderna or J&J vaccine will likely need a booster shot, and more data on the effectiveness and safety of these booster shots are expected in the coming weeks.
- Booster information:
Only for those who received Pfizer vaccine as their primary series (for the first 2 doses).
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer[1]BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer[1]BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- As of 09/26/2021, 47.9% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 47.5% last week.
Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as COVID vaccine! We will start flu clinics soon. We are awaiting shipments of vaccine.
- Regarding the recent resolutions and discussions about mandates: Your local public health agency has no ability to change the vaccine mandates handed down by the state or federal government. Enforcement is not a part of our jurisdiction. In Colorado, local public health agencies can make rules tighter than those of the state but cannot loosen them. Prowers County Public Health and Environment has no intention of doing this and has not done this throughout the pandemic. Please direct your concerns to your Governor and state and federal legislators. More information can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-laws[1]regulations.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- There will also be free testing provided by the state at Lamar Community College on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting 9/30/2021 from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Minimize gatherings of those who are not vaccinated. Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.
- Call 719-336-8721 with questions.
