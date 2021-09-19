Melvin Ray Lauderdale…December 6, 1960 – September 15, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 19, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Melvin Ray Lauderdale will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the McClave Cemetery.
Per Melvin’s request cremation will take place.
Melvin was born on December 6, 1960 at Eads, Colorado to Marvin R. and Peggy (Maggart) Lauderdale and passed away on September 15, 2021 at the UC Health in Highlands Ranch, Colorado at the age of 60.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Jewell Irene Lauderdale; father Marvin Richard Lauderdale; maternal grandparents Howard Maggart and Lilliah Layton; paternal grandparents Don Lauderdale and Letha Powell and uncle George Elledge.
Melvin is survived by his children Tiarra Lauderdale of Evans, CO, Nakoda Lauderdale of Greeley, CO and Camillia McQueen of Indiana; grandchildren Keara Carson; mother Peggy Lauderdale of the family home in Lamar; siblings Connie (Stan) Wertz of McClave, CO and Brenda (Michael) Frazzini of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
