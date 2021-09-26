Logic and Accuracy Testing
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Logic and Accuracy Test (LAT) of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is scheduled for Thursday, September 30, 2021 and the Public Test is Friday, October 1, 2021, to start at 9:00 a.m. for both days, in the County Commissioner’s Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO for the 2021 Coordinated Election on November 2, 2021.
Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any questions regarding the 2021 Coordinated Election, at (719)-336-8011.
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: