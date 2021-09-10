Lodging Panel and Fair Board Openings for Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Sep 10, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill the remaining term of one (1) position on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel. The term will expire in December 2023. The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents, and/or property owners of Prowers County to fill one (1) position on the Sand & Sage Round-Up Fair Board with a remaining term to expire in February 2024.
Any person living in Prowers County or owning property in Prowers County, at least 21 years of age, and who is interested in the objectives of the fair, may be a member of the Board. Members are required to meet at least once each month. Meetings are regularly held on the fourth Thursday of each month.
Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers for a term of three (3) years.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 14, 2021.
