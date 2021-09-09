Four Teenagers Killed in 2 Car Crash in Prowers County
(WILEY, COLO) Colorado State Patrol
On 09-08-2021, at approximately 9:34 p.m., The Colorado State Patrol was notified of a 2 vehicle crash on Highway 287 and Prowers County Road 196 near Wiley, Colorado.
CSP investigators determined a Ford Explorer, occupied by 5 teenagers, was southbound on Highway 287 and made a left turn in front of a northbound semi and was struck by it. Four of the occupants of the Explorer were killed due to the collision.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer:
16 year old male, driver, died at scene
14 year old female, passenger, died at scene
15 year old male, passenger, died at scene
16 year old male, passenger, died at the hospital
15 year old male, passenger, flown to hospital in Colorado Springs.
The occupants of the semi:
25 year old, male, driver, hospital, released
50 year old, male, passenger, hospital
The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital and released. The co-driver who was in the sleeper berth was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
No drugs or alcohol are suspected for the cause of the crash.
The Highway opened back up completely at 05:50 this morning.
