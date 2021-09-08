Covid Vaccination Rates for Southeast Colorado

Crowley County has the lowest percentage figures for people having received full COVID-19 vaccinations as of September 7th, according to the CDC and numbers provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The weekly report shows Las Animas County with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated persons at 52.57% of the population of 14, 179 persons with 7,454 having received their shots.

Here’s the breakdown for southeast Colorado:

 Population Pop Vaccinated Percentage

Baca

 3,563 1,184 33.23
Bent 5,809 1,156

19.90

Cheyenne Wells

 2,039 478 23.44
Crowley 5,630 1,078

19.15

Kit Carson

 7,635 2,245 29.40
Kiowa 1,449 452

31.19

Las Animas

 14,179 7,454 52.57
Otero 18,325 7,207

39.33
Prowers 12,052 4,107

34.08

