Covid Vaccination Rates for Southeast Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Sep 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Crowley County has the lowest percentage figures for people having received full COVID-19 vaccinations as of September 7th, according to the CDC and numbers provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The weekly report shows Las Animas County with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated persons at 52.57% of the population of 14, 179 persons with 7,454 having received their shots.
Here’s the breakdown for southeast Colorado:
|
|Population
|Pop Vaccinated
|Percentage
|
Baca
|3,563
|1,184
|33.23
|Bent
|5,809
|1,156
|
19.90
|
Cheyenne Wells
|2,039
|478
|23.44
|Crowley
|5,630
|1,078
|
19.15
|
Kit Carson
|7,635
|2,245
|29.40
|Kiowa
|1,449
|452
|
31.19
|
Las Animas
|14,179
|7,454
|52.57
|Otero
|18,325
|7,207
|
39.33
|Prowers
|12,052
|4,107
|
34.08
