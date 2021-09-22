City of Lamar Administrator Candidate’s List Narrows
LAMAR, CO (September 21, 2021) – Continuing its search that began earlier this Summer, the City of Lamar has narrowed the field for the next City Administrator to three highly qualified candidates.
Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of the Lamar City Council will be hosting a public meet and greet with the Candidates in the Cultural Event Center at the Lamar City Complex at 5:30 pm on September 28, 2021. The Mayor and Council invite community members to welcome and get to know candidates at this important event. The Council will consider community feedback before making their final decision.
After conducting interviews and soliciting feedback from the community and staff, the City Council expects to announce its final candidate. Depending on the successful candidate’s availability, he/she will assume the position by the end of 2021.
The City selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments.
Lamar City Administrator finalists are:
Lisa Schlotterhausen is a resident of nearby Wiley and most recently served as Vice President of Academic and Student Services for Lamar Community College. Lisa has 15 years’ experience in higher education, which she states will be an asset to the City of Lamar by utilizing her skills in capital asset management, communication, downtown redevelopment, housing development, and leadership and employee development. Prior to her employment with Lamar Community College, Lisa was Interim Dean of Academic Affairs at Riverland Community College, in Austin, Minnesota from 2016 to 2018; Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Planning at Century College, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota from 2011 to 2016; and, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness at North Hennepin Community College, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 2006 to 2011. Lisa holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology, a Master’s degree in Anthropology, both from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Anthropology from Drew University in New Jersey.
Michael Powers has more than 30 years’ experience in municipal government and is currently Borough Manager in Kodiak Island Borough, Kodiak, Alaska, a position he has held since 2016. He previously served as City Manager in King City, California from 2006 to 2015; City Manager in Ferndale, California from 2004 to 2006; City Manager in Dunsmuir, California from 1997 to 2002; Deputy Special Districts Administrator for the Fresno County Public Works & Development Services Department Resources Division in Fresno, California from 1992 to 1997; and Staff Analyst for that same organization from 1990-1992. Michael holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from California State University in Fresno.
Robert (Rob) Evans currently serves as City Manager in Willis, Texas, a position he has held since 2019. He previously served as City Manager in Karnes City, Texas from 2017 to 2019, and Comanche, Texas from 2015 to 2017. Rob served in the US Army from 1999 to 2012, where prior to retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, he served in a variety of positions, including Company Commanding Officer HQ Battery, 3-29th Field Artillery Regiment at Fort Carson, Colorado, Operations Officer (S-3) for a Major U.S. Base in Iraq, Military Group Commander and Southern Command Military Liaison Officer to Guyana, Executive Officer/Supply and Contracting Officer/Military Liaison Officer to Suriname, and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Combined Arms Officer /Operations Directorate Office Executive Officer. Rob holds Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration from Tarleton State University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the United States Military Academy.
