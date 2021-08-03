Speeding Violations for Commercial Vehicle Operators Rose in 2020
Colorado State Patrol Targets High-Risk Driving Behaviors for #SlowYourRoll Campaign
(COLORADO) – A fully loaded commercial truck traveling on good road conditions at 65 miles per hour needs a distance of nearly two football fields to stop (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, 2016). Now imagine the distance it would take for that same tractor trailer going 40+ over the posted speed limit on Interstates or Colorado highways.
Last year, the Colorado State Patrol saw a 21% increase in CMV driver’s going 25-39 mph over the limit compared to 2019. Even more alarming, troopers saw a 62% increase in CMV drivers going 40+ over the posted limit.
“While the nations roadways saw an overall drop in travel from motorists due to the pandemic, our professional drivers were in high demand and continued to work hard traveling on our roadways. We hope everyone sees how valuable these professionals are and we urge them to place safety of themselves and other motorists at the forefront,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Speeding will always be a dangerous choice, whether traffic eases or increases.”
In fact, speeding of any kind is the most frequent driver-related crash factor for commercial motor vehicles (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration). This has prompted the Colorado State Patrol to launch a summer-long education and awareness campaign to the public focusing on speeding drivers.
Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure they are following the law and not exceeding safe and prudent speeds. This includes lowering speeds in poor weather or road conditions, as posted speed limits are designed for clear, dry roadways.
“Speeding is a type of aggressive driving behavior,” explains Colonel Packard. “If you see someone, changing lanes abruptly and speeding, give them space as speeders can easily lose control of their vehicles. You can also report an aggressive driver by dialing *CSP.”
Speed limits are not suggestions; they’re designed to keep everyone as safe as possible as we all travel to our destinations. Slow Your Roll, Colorado.
