Jumper Talked Down from Roof of Prowers County Jail
Russ Baldwin | Aug 30, 2021 | Comments 0
On Sunday, August 29, 2021 at approximately 1617 hours (4:17pm), a male suicidal subject was discovered on the second story roof of the Prowers County Jail. A Detentions Sergeant had been checking pod when he observed glass falling from a skylight. He tasked detention staff with cleaning up the glass and went to investigate the reason. He located the male subject on the roof with a knife.
Detentions Sgt. Appel and Patrol Sgt. Rodriguez were able to convince the subject to throw the knife down from the roof after threatening suicide by the knife. The male then began to make threats of jumping from the building. Both sergeants began negotiating with the subject to prevent him from jumping. The Sheriff’s Office was able to get a negotiator from the La Junta Fire Department to respond and take over negotiations. The male remained on the edge of the roof for the entire time.
After approximately six hours of negotiations, PCSO deputies were able to create a distraction and under the cover of darkness grab the male subject and take him down and into custody on the roof, without injury or incident. We are still investigating active warrants and possible escape charges from other jurisdictions.
We would also like to extend our thanks to all the agencies who provided perimeter and helped with other tasks, Lamar Police Department, Prowers Rural Fire, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife, the City of Lamar crews, Lamar Fire Department, the La Junta Fire Department, and anyone else we might have missed.
UPDATE/CLARIFICATION: The subject was not an inmate, nor ever inside our facility. It was determined the male gained access to the roof from outside the building. He did damage a skylight on the roof and some venting.
