CSP Investigates Highway 40 Fatality
Russ Baldwin | Aug 16, 2021 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash which resulted in one fatality on Friday, August 13, 2021. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 287, just east of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, Colorado.
A 2014 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. The Subaru failed to stop at the stop sign at the T-intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 287.
The Subaru drove straight through the intersection and went off of the east side of the roadway, striking a guard rail, and rolling down an embankment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The 72-year-old male driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead on scene.
