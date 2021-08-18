Covid Update from PCPHE for Week of August 18, 2021
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Prowers County is at 1,328 with 97 hospitalizations (up 2) and 24 deaths (up 1) as of August 17, 2021 for those who tested positive for Covid-19.
The Test Positivity Rate is down slightly from last week’s report at 5.44% with a goal of <5%. There have been 18 cases reported in the past seven days and 22 over the past 14 days in Prowers County.
As of August 16th, 44% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least one does of vaccine, up from 43.2% from last week with a goal of 70% or better. PCPHE will announce the process for booster doses this week. The CDC recommends a third does for a small subset of people with organ transplant, specific cancers and immunodeficiencies. Your provider can tell you if you meet the criteria.
Southeast Colorado Counties with residents having been fully vaccinated: Prowers County – 32.38%; Otero County – 38.07%; Kiowa County – 30.09%; Las Animas – 50.81%, Baca County – 32.30% and Bent County – 19.13% as of August 17th, 2021.
Free community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am. Call 336-8721 with any questions regarding your health status.
