Colorado Employment Situation – July 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Household survey data
According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed in July at 6.1 percent. During the same period, the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent.
Other highlights from the household survey:
Colorado’s labor force decreased by 2,800 in July to 3,193,600. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 68.3 percent in July, slightly below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7 percent.
The number of individuals employed in Colorado grew by 400 in July to 2,999,500, which represents 64.2 percent of the state’s 16+ population. Colorado’s employment- to-population ratio has improved since April 2020, when it was 57.0 percent, but is still well below the pre-pandemic level of 66.8 percent.
The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in July were: Pueblo (8.6%), Huerfano (8.4%), Las Animas (7.0%), Adams (6.8%), and Gilpin (6.8%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s July unadjusted rate of 5.9 percent.
Establishment survey data
Employers in Colorado added 14,800 nonfarm payroll jobs from June to July for a total of 2,733,600 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs increased 8,500 and government added 6,300 jobs. Over the past 15 months, Colorado has gained back 290,400 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April of last year. That translates to a job recovery rate of 77.3 percent, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 74.5 percent.
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.2 to 33.9 hours, while average hourly earnings increased from $30.51 to $31.84, a dollar and thirty cents more than the national average hourly earnings of $30.54.
These are unemployment percentages for counties in southeast Colorado:
|Labor Force
|July 2021 %
|Unemployed
|June 2021
|June 2020
|Unemployed
|Baca
|2,422
|2.4
|57
|2.8
|1.8
|
38
|
Bent
|1,985
|6.0
|120
|6.7
|3.9
|69
|Cheyenne
|1,220
|2.3
|28
|3.1
|2.0
|
22
|
Crowley
|1,633
|5.4
|88
|5.5
|4.0
|59
|Kiowa
|1,085
|3.1
|34
|3.8
|2.0
|
19
|
Kit Carson
|4,669
|2.7
|128
|3.1
|2.5
|109
|Las Animas
|6,946
|7.0
|484
|7.0
|7.0
|
453
|
Otero
|8,847
|6.4
|566
|6.7
|5.6
|453
|Prowers
|6,592
|4.9
|322
|5.3
|3.9
|
241
