Prowers County Public Health and Environment: COVID WEEKLY UPDATE, July 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 14, 2021 | Comments 0
TESTS:
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 0.44% (goal is <5%). This is down from 0.91% 2 weeks ago. There has been one case in the past seven days and two cases in the past 14 days.
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: There are NO current active outbreaks in Prowers County!
NEWS:
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
o Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
o Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
o Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- As of 07/12/2021, 39.9% of eligible Prowers County residents are vaccinated, up from 39.4% last week. Goal is 70%. Colorado as a whole met this goal in the last week.
- Where can you get the vaccine in Prowers County? PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway, and Walmart Pharmacies.
- The vaccine bus schedule has changed. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! If you want a particular vaccine, an appointment is encouraged so that the staff have enough of the vaccine that you prefer. An appointment is also encouraged for those 12-17 since there is only 1 vaccine approved for this age group. See the bus schedule and set up appointments here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
- There are now variant cases that have been detected in Prowers County. The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta Variant is now responsible for more than 50% of the infections in Colorado and, while we have not had this isolated in Prowers County, it has been found in our region. It is 50% more transmissible than non-variant COVID-19 viruses. There is significant concern that counties with low vaccine uptake will have significant case surges in the near future. Nearly all the hospitalizations and deaths are in those who are unvaccinated.
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule.
If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
