Prowers County Historical Society Quarterly Meeting: Muskets and Ice Cream
Russ Baldwin | Jul 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Historical Society will host a quarterly meeting on Thursday, July 15th at 7pm at Big Timbers Museum. The Board is happy to be able to resume these quarterly meetings.
This program will feature the Hacket family musket from the 1700s. This will be an exceptional program you won’t want to miss. There will also be a free ice cream social following the program.
All ages are welcome to attend this program and learn about a gun used during this time period.
If you haven’t been to the Big Timbers Museum or haven’t been able to for a while, stop by. It’s a very interesting museum and there is so much to learn.
Curator Kathy Scranton and her assistant, Caro Hedge, are very knowledgeable and are always will to answer a question or guide you.
Museum hours are 1pm to 5pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Featured • History • Media Release • Tourism
About the Author: