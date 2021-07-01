Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending June 27, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jul 01, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Cooler temperatures and isolated moisture in areas ended an otherwise warm week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northeastern and east central counties, warm weather pushed crop development and maturity. Producers were actively irrigating spring crops. Winter wheat maturity advanced but problems due to wheat stem sawfly infestations were noted. Pasture and rangeland remained in good condition.
Southwestern counties received isolated precipitation last week which was heavy enough in areas to cause flash flooding. Drought conditions still persisted and fire activity was high.
In the San Luis Valley, alfalfa harvest continued to progress quickly with some delays noted due to rain. Some shipments of first cutting alfalfa were shipped to areas where feed supplies are short. Barley and potatoes were doing well, but damage to both crops from prior hail was significant in areas.
In southeastern counties, county reports noted limited winter wheat harvest began. The weather was hot and dry with very isolated moisture received.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 21percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: