USDA Crop Production Report Colorado and US for June 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 12, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of June 1, 2021, is forecast at 66.30 million bushels, according to the June 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 15 percent from the May 1 forecast and 62 percent above the 41.04 million bushel crop produced last year.
Estimated acreage for harvest, at 1.70 million acres, is unchanged from May 1 and 180,000 acres more than the 1.52 million acres harvested in 2020. As of June 1, the average yield is forecast at 39.0 bushels per acre, 5.0 bushels per acre above the May 1 forecast and 12.0 bushels per acre above last year’s final yield.
As of May 30, Colorado’s winter wheat crop condition was rated 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 41 percent good,
and 9 percent excellent, compared with 20 percent very poor, 21 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 29 percent good, and 2 percent excellent last year.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.31 billion bushels, up 2 percent from the May 1 forecast and up 12 percent from 2020. As of June 1, the United States yield is forecast at 53.2 bushels per acre, up 1.1 bushels from last month and up 2.3 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.9 bushels per acre.
Hard Red Winter production, at 771 million bushels, is up 6 percent from last month. Soft Red Winter, at 335 million bushels, is up 1 percent from the May forecast.
White Winter, at 202 million bushels, is down 8 percent from last month. Of the White Winter production, 15.4 million bushels are Hard White and 187 million bushels are Soft White.
Production of Durum wheat in Arizona and California is forecast at a collective 6.33 million bushels, up 2 percent from last month and up 6 percent from last year.
For a full copy of the Crop Production report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
