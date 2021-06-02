Prowers County Public Health & Environment Covid Weekly Update for June 2, 2021
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 2.72%, down from 3.73% last week (goal is <5%). There have been seven cases in the past seven days and 17 cases in the past 14 days for Prowers County.
NEWS
- The new state Public Health Order no longer contains gathering size restrictions. The orders do state that face coverings are required for certain individuals, age twelve (12) and older, in the following settings:
Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated students, staff, and visitors to preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities) and child care centers and services, including camps, except while 2 Third Amended PHO 20-38 COVID-19 Restrictions May 31, 2021 participating in outdoor activities;
Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff of Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle offices;
Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated residents, staff, and visitors to Prisons;
Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated residents, staff, and visitors to jails; and Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated patients, visitors, and personnel in emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures).It also continues COVID-19 case reporting requirements:
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+
Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12+
- Governor Polis announced this week that there will be a series of $1 million dollar giveaways for those who are vaccinated. The self-check portal is not working well. The hotline to check that you are in the drawing and further information can be found at: coloradocomebackcash.com
FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
