Personal Fireworks Restrictions from Granada
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2021 | Comments 0
NOTICE FROM THE TOWN OF GRANADA, GRANADA FIRE & POLICE DEPARTMENTS.
THE GRANADA FIREWORKS DISPLAY WILL BE HELD THE EVENING OF SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021
REQUIREMENT: We are asking that all spectators of the Granada Fireworks Display, please refrain from using any fireworks within the Town limits in the area around the Town Park and other public land before, during and after the Town’s Display. This is to ensure the safety of the Display presenters as well as all spectators. Violators may be prosecuted. Please help us to keep the Granada Fireworks Display safe and enjoyable for all and continuing for years to come.
Donations would be appreciated. Thank you.
