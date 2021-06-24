Norma Lou (Spitzer) Boggio…May 2, 1939 – June 24, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 24, 2021 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Norma Lou (Spitzer) Boggio will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina.
A Rite of Committal for Norma will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00PM with Reverend Tim Farrell of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church as celebrant.
Norma was born on May 2, 1939 at Wiley, Colorado to Eli Franklin and Eva Marie (Colebourn) Spitzer and passed away on June 24, 2021 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Boggio, her parents and siblings, Edwin Spitzer, Clyde Spitzer, Richard Spitzer, Thelma Schibbelhut, Lola McElroy, Harold Spitzer, Lloyd Spitzer, Robert Spitzer and Mary Chatham.
Norma is survived by her children, Roseva Maria (Steven) Breck (Sue) Boggio of Albuquerque, NM, Kent (Cresta) Boggio and Roseva Maria (Steven) Boggio all of Farmington, NM, granddaughter Alora Ann Hall. She is also survived by her brother, Harry (Flossie) Spitzer of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
