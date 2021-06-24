Nation’s Oldest Cattlemen’s Association Celebrates Another Successful Annual Convention
ARVADA, Colo – Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) and Colorado CattleWomen (CCW) finished off the third and final day of their Annual Convention in Grand Junction, Colo. with over 500 people in attendance throughout the event. To start the day off Tuesday, CCA hosted the fourth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. This year’s symposium began with an industry and issues update from Colin Woodall, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO and included an interactive discussion about strategic partnerships and alignment with panelists: John Swartout, Colorado Counties, Inc; Sean Gleason, Professional Bull Riders; and Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show. After the first panel session was completed, audience members heard from Danny Williams, Katelynn Roberts, 76 Group; and Jaime Gardner, High Plains Communications, highlighting a recipe for success to defeat Initiative 16. Colorado Governor Jared Polis was also a guest speaker during Tuesday’s symposium and gave his remarks and addressed questions from the crowd.
Tuesday evening may have been hot, but it didn’t stop attendees from enjoying the “Cattlemen’s Night Out” reception, banquet, and entertainment! The evening included several award presentations and special recognitions, and ended with a live performance from Caitlyn Ochsner and her band. Overall, it was a celebratory evening, focused around family fun and games, great food, and commemorating the success of the association.
CCA wrapped up its successful event with an association business meeting and awards breakfast, which included recognition of service by CCA members and leaders. Additionally new association leadership was elected, including 2021-2022 CCA President, Steve Wooten of Kim, Colo. “After missing most in person events in 2020, this year’s Annual Convention’s success was critical as CCA members and allied stakeholders reunited and re-engaged as an industry,” said outgoing President, Janie VanWinkle, Fruita, Colo.
