Natalie Rose Lucero…May 6, 1955 – June 23, 2021
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Natalie Rose Lucero will be held at a later date.
Natalie was born on May 6, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado to Benedicto and Margret (Lara) Lucero and passed away on June 23, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John Lucero.
Natalie is survived by her siblings, Christine (Ramon) Lucero-Vera of Denver, CO, Edward (Antoinette) Lucero of the Lamar, CO, Mary (Wayne) Sanders of Denver, CO, Benita (John Paul) Shugarts of Denver, CO, Bernadine Lucero of Denver, CO and Michael (Michelle) Lucero of Kansas City, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
