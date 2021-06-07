Memorial Day Observance Held at Tribute Memorial
Russ Baldwin | Jun 07, 2021 | Comments 0
With each passing year more elements to the 9-11 Memorial at the Big Timbers Museum are added thanks to the considerable donations from local and state contributors as well as those local residents and businesses who have contributed to its establishment and maintenance.
This past rainy Memorial Day, three dozen residents were on hand for the traditional observance honoring those American soldiers who have fallen in battle to preserve our nations freedoms and heritage.
Doug Harbour, President and Founder of the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation was master of ceremonies for the activities at the memorial site.
Anne Marie Crampton, Lamar Mayor Pro-Tem delivered a special appreciation to those veterans who paid their ultimate sacrifice.
The local VFW and American Legion posts officiated with a 21 gun salute; the National Anthem was performed by Stephanie Gonzales, Holly resident, Ashland Crossland performed Taps and the gathering recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
From Claudia Gill
