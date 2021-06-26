LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – MAY 2021
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.30 billion pounds in May, up 14 percent from the 3.76 billion pounds produced in May 2020.
Beef production, at 2.21 billion pounds, was 19 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.70 million head, up 18 percent from May 2020. The average live weight was down 7 pounds from the previous year, at 1,360 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.7 million pounds, 29 percent below May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 25,500 head, down 21 percent from May 2020. The average live weight was down 26 pounds from last year, at 248 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.07 billion pounds, up 10 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.65 million head, up 12 percent from May 2020. The average live weight was down 6 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.0 million pounds, was down 13 percent from May 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 181,300 head, 7 percent below last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 8 pounds from May a year ago.
January to May 2021 commercial red meat production was 23.2 billion pounds, up 5 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef production was up 8 percent from last year, veal was down 19 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 2 percent.
