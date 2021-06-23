Lina June Place…June 24, 1933 – June 8, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Lina June Place (Langley) age 87, of Stonewall, OK, passed away on Tuesday June 8th, 2021. A celebration of her life was held at the First Christian Church in Stroud, OK, on Saturday June 12th at 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service at the Stroud Cemetery.
Lina was born June 24th, 1933, in Stroud, OK to Earl Lee and Mabel Oka Langley (Terry). She was the middle child out of 3 children. She was preceded in death by her mother and Father of Stroud, OK, and her sister Dona Harris of Del City, OK. She is survived by her brother Jack Earl Langley and sister-in-law Gwen, of Brent, AL.
Lina was married on June 30,1949 to Bobby Lee Place in Stroud, Oklahoma at the First Christian Church. Both were baptized at the First Christian Church. During their 72-year marriage, they had 9 children.
Lina was preceded in death by her daughters Debbie Place, Linda Place of Seattle, WA. and Jane Austin of Lamar, Co. She is survived by her husband Bobby Lee Place of Stonewall, OK, daughters Patsy Oxley (Gary Oxley), Judy Wittman (Jeff Wittman), and Lori Fox (Larry Pratt) of Lamar, Co. She is also survived by her sons Bobby Place of Lamar, CO, Chuck Place (Brenda Place) of Lakewood Village, TX, and Roger Place (Kim Place) of Krum, TX. Lina was preceded in death by one grandson, Kelly Tanaka of Pueblo, CO. She was also survived by 17 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren.
After their marriage Bob and Lina stayed in the Stroud, Ok for a few years. In 1955 they relocated to Lamar, Co. Lina had several jobs throughout her life, including a time at Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator, many years at Sand Haven Nursing home, followed by her final job working for the RE-2 School District in Lamar, making, and serving meals for the children. Lina retired from the School District in 1996.
Lina loved to read books and socialize with her friends, she enjoyed spending time at church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Later in life after retiring from the School District, Bob and Lina moved back to Oklahoma. First moving to Tuttle, OK, just in time to spend a night in a vegetable cellar to survive the F5 tornado that severely damaged many suburbs of Oklahoma City. Shortly after recovering from the tornado damage, Bob and Lina moved to Stonewall, Oklahoma to a rural ranch property to live out her final years.
Filed Under: Obituary
