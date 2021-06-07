Lamar Chamber of Commerce Job Fair Thursday, June 10
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open, in-person Job Fair in conjunction with Prowers Economic Prosperity and the Lamar Workforce Center this Thursday, June 10th from 9am to 1pm at the Lamar Eagles Lodge on South Main Street in Lamar.
As the nation begins to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, many business owners have found difficulty in recruiting either past employees or new ones. Some reasons given are the limited government checks and extended unemployment allowances have reduced incentive to return to work, coupled with people who may have moved away from an area in search of a new position, some have gone back to school and other percentages are deliberating on a new career instead of returning to their former occupation.
Whatever the reason, jobs are available and employees are in demand. Those business to date, that will attend the Thursday Job Fair are: C.F. Maier, LCC, Southeast Diversified Services, High Plains Community Health Center, G.N. Bank, Bent County Correctional Facility, S&S Cattle, Lamar School District and Love’s Country Store.
The manager of the regional Workforce Center in La Junta indicated to the Lamar Chamber; he is notifying those job seekers in his region about the Thursday Fair. The latest monthly unemployment statistics from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show that as of this past April, there are 58 unemployed in Baca County, 113 in Bent, 565 in Otero County and 312 for Prowers. The CDLE job-hunt website for the Lamar Workforce Center has 76 job openings posted.
All attending Job Applicants, should come dressed appropriately, and bring their resumes, and other paperwork that will be needed to apply. The old saying is, “Always come prepared, and ready to start work.”
