Lamar Chamber of Commerce Hosting New Teacher’s Welcome
Russ Baldwin | Jun 23, 2021 | Comments 0
This year’s New Staff Orientation for the Re-2 School District will be held Wednesday, August 11th, and if your business would like to help contribute to the annual goody bags for this event, please contact the Lamar Chamber of Commerce.
You can drop off your items and they will be distributed to the incoming staff for the event. Summer hours for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce are Monday thru Thursday 8:30 AM to 2 PM, and we are closed on Fridays.
If you have any questions, just call and leave a message if I am not available, 336-4379.
Thank you:
Val Baldwin
Office Manager
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Featured
About the Author: