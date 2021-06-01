June Weeks…June 7, 1923 – May 31, 2021
A graveside memorial service for longtime Eads resident, June Weeks will be held at 1:00PM MST and 2:00PM Central Time on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Haskell County Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per June’s request, cremation took place and there will be no public visitation.
June was born on June 7, 1923 in Sublette, Kansas to Fred and Lucille (Rutledge) Bethel and departed this life on May 31, 2021 at the Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital in Eads, Colorado at the age of 97.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Damon L. Weeks, her parents and daughter Bonnie S. Weeks.
June is survived by her children – Damon L. (Judy) Weeks, Jr. and Tim (Sylvia) Weeks all of Eads; grandchildren, Mike (Delisa) Weeks of Eads; Monty (Tracey) Weeks of Kit Carson, CO; Joani (Chaz Goeble) Crawford of Eads; Shelby Bennett of Evans, CO; Dea (Samantha) Weeks of Lamar, and Grady (Erika) Weeks of Colorado Springs, CO; great-grandchildren, Skyler (Jessica) Weeks, Darci Johnson, Jared, Jordyn, Logan, Ryland, Micah (Jacob Smelker), Ebanee, Ryane, Landyn, Paisley, Trae, Colbie, Olivia, Emma and Avery. She is also survived by her great-great grandchildren, Taite, Tailee, Hudson, Willow, Richie Jr. and Jensen, numerous cousins, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Deaf Missions either direct at 21199 Greenview Rd, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 or in care of the funeral home office.
