June Is Workplace Safety Month In Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Jun 07, 2021 | Comments 0
Ensure You Have Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Get Certified with the PCC Program
June is National Safety Month, and the Division of Workers’ Compensation (a part of the Department of Labor and Employment) uses this annual focus on safety to stress the importance of workplace safety. Governor Polis has issued a proclamation declaring June as Colorado Workplace Safety Month.
Employers, risk managers, and safety professionals know that when an employee is injured on the job, the resulting medical bills and lost productivity can dig deep into the bottom line. They know that the best way to avoid the costs associated with workplace accidents is by preventing an injury in the first place.
That is the philosophy behind the Division of Workers’ Compensation’s Premium Cost Containment (PCC) Program. The Division uses Workplace Safety Month to urge more companies to participate in its Premium Cost Containment Program, which offers assistance at no cost and conducts a comprehensive risk assessment of participating companies’ safety practices. Companies interested in strengthening workplace safety can be certified by the Division of Workers’ Compensation’s Premium Cost Containment Program that guides employers in establishing safety practices to reduce work-related injuries. Companies granted certification in the Premium Cost Containment Program are eligible for reductions up to 10% on their workers’ compensation premiums.
Another vital piece of workplace safety is ensuring employers have the appropriate workers’ compensation coverage. All businesses with employees operating in Colorado must have workers’ compensation insurance, regardless of the number of employees, whether the employees only work part-time or are members of the same family. Too often, workers injured on the job face unimaginable uncertainty while employers face fines, risk of closure, and responsibility for specific benefits. Commercial insurance is the most common way to get coverage. All workers’ compensation insurance in Colorado is sold by private insurance carriers; there is no state fund. Employers should contact their insurance agent to seek quotes and get coverage.
Employers with questions about becoming certified with the cost-saving PCC Program or insurance coverage may visit cdle.colorado.gov/dwc/employers or call the Division of Workers’ Compensation at 303-318-8700.
