James E. Shuart…November 1, 1952 – June 2, 2021
A come and go memorial for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Eads, Colorado will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2:00PM at the Bristol United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will take place at a later date in Greenville, Texas.
Per James’ request cremation will take place.
James was born on November 1, 1952 at Wichita, Kanas to Robert Theodore Shuart and Neva K. Artley and passed away on June 2, 2021 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital in Eads, Colorado at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Shuart; mother Neva Shuart Paul; brother George R. Shuart; cousin Kristi Spears and aunt and uncle Milton and Joyce Otto.
James is survived by his cousins, Glenn (Cindy) Otto of Granada, CO, Karoline Waters of St. Francis, KS and Karla Webb of Bristol, CO as well as numerous second cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
