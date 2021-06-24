CSP Goes After Speeders
Speeding Remains a Top Causal Factor of Fatal and Injury Crashes Across Colorado
(COLORADO) – Along with driving under the influence, exceeding safe speeds continues to be a leading causal factor for fatal and injury crashes year to date across Colorado for incidents investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. More than 600 people died in traffic crashes on Colorado roadways in 2020 and speed accounted for approximately 22% of those crashes.
Unfortunately, despite high traffic volume, the trend of drivers speeding to their own deaths –or causing the deaths of others is still a major issue that law enforcement combats daily. This has prompted the Colorado State Patrol to launch a summer-long education and awareness campaign to the public focusing on speeding drivers.
“While driving under the influence and distracted driving are looked down upon socially, speeding isn’t always looked at as negatively. Yet, hundreds of families are devastated by loss every year due to speeding drivers,” says Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Speed limits are not suggestions; they’re designed to keep everyone as safe as possible as we all travel to our destinations.”
In 2020, Colorado State Troopers issued more than 65,000 citations for speeding. Troopers saw a 48% increase in the citations issued for speeding 40 mph or more over the speed limit in 2020 vs 2019. These speeds put every road user at risk.
Advents in technology, such as smart cruise control, can assist drivers to maintain safe and legal speeds. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure they are following the law and not exceeding safe and prudent speeds. This includes lowering speeds in poor weather or road conditions, as posted speed limits are designed for clear, dry roadways.
