Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending June 13, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 15, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Alfalfa harvest and planting of late spring crops made quick gains last week amidst hot and dry weather, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. In northwestern counties, exceptional (D4) drought conditions expanded according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Isolated wildfire activity was observed. County reports noted hot and dry weather eliminated any remaining spring moisture. Elevated infestations of grasshoppers in the district were also reported. In northeastern counties, fieldwork advanced quickly last week and isolated precipitation was received.
On Monday, a tornado touched down in Weld county and damage was sustained at a dairy, feedlot, and other farms in the area. Isolated crop and livestock losses were noted. County reports noted most crops were growing well and producers were actively irrigating. Fire danger was a concern in areas with heavy cheatgrass infestations. East central counties remained dry this week and very warm. Planting of several crops advanced a good deal compared to last week. Concerns remained going forward if hot and dry weather persists without rain. In southwestern counties, high winds, above normal temperatures, and elevated fire danger was observed last week. A county report noted livestock producers continued to reduce their herds or send stock to pasture out of state in response to worsening drought.
In the San Luis Valley, first cutting of alfalfa began. Barley was progressing well except in a few areas previously damaged by hail. Potatoes were emerging well but a county report noted emergence was spotty in areas. Livestock producers were preparing to turn stock out on summer pasture permits, but feed supplies remained very short. Concerns were noted regarding lower river water levels and availability of irrigation. Southeastern counties did not receive moisture this week and good fieldwork gains were noted. Stored feed supplies were rated 25 percent very short, 34 percent short, 38 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: