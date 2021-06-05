Carl H. Hefner…January 29, 1929 – June 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 05, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Carl H. Hefner will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion.
Per Carl’s request cremation will take place.
Carl was born on January 29, 1929 at McKinney, Texas to Eunice Terrell and passed away on June 4, 2021 at the Southeast Colorado Nursing Home in Springfield, Colorado at the age of 92.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kohnke, children Pam Hefner, Carl “Tuffy” Hefner, Jr. and Danny Hefner, his parents and brother Ray Stout.
Carl is survived by his children, Rick Hefner and Linda Spidel both of Lincoln, NE, Judy McHargue of Centennial, CO, Donna Carrico of Lincoln, NE and Lonnie (Donna) Hefner of Lamar, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Madie May Hefner of McKinney, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Local V.F.W. either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: